Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VET opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.21. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,550,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,498,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 703,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 570,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

