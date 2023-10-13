Verum Partners LLC Acquires 504 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

