VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in VICI Properties by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $35.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.15%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

