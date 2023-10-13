VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS) Stock Price Down 17.2%

Shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) traded down 17.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 235,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 124,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

VIQ Solutions Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$11.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.95.

VIQ Solutions (TSE:VQS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$14.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.81 million. VIQ Solutions had a negative return on equity of 72.20% and a negative net margin of 24.72%. As a group, analysts predict that VIQ Solutions Inc. will post -0.3216216 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

