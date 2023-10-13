Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.73.
Several analysts have commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
