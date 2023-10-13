Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.73.

Several analysts have commented on VOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from $13.70 to $14.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.