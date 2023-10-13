Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.67

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and traded as low as $7.14. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 294,899 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

The company's

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $319.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $94,833.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,536.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Voyager Therapeutics news, insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $85,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $94,833.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,536.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,012,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 624.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

