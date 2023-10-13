Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

