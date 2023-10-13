Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Purchases 175 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 33,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPM opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.76 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. The firm has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

