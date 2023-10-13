Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 26.5% in September

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 310,300 shares. Currently, 37.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 254,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $262,609.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,458.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steamboat Capital Partners, Ll sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $31,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.52. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

