William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.00

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares changing hands.

William Hill Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00.

About William Hill

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

