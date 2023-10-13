Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.04

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and traded as high as $35.31. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $35.14, with a volume of 325,461 shares.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 612,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,680,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 167.2% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 187,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 117,419 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 43,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 365.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter.

About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

