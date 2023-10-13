Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) vs. Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Head to Head Review

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Werner Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -1.65% N/A -3.49% Werner Enterprises 5.41% 13.22% 6.29%

Risk & Volatility

Yellow has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Werner Enterprises has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

35.7% of Yellow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Yellow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Werner Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yellow and Werner Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $5.24 billion 0.01 $21.80 million ($1.55) -0.97 Werner Enterprises $3.33 billion 0.74 $241.26 million $2.82 13.88

Werner Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Werner Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Yellow and Werner Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A Werner Enterprises 1 7 8 0 2.44

Werner Enterprises has a consensus target price of $48.29, suggesting a potential upside of 23.36%. Given Werner Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Werner Enterprises is more favorable than Yellow.

Summary

Werner Enterprises beats Yellow on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components. In addition, the company offered specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, exhibit, product return, and government material shipment services; and consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of approximately 12,700 tractors comprising 11,700 owned and 1,000 leased tractors; and approximately 42,000 trailers consisting of 34,800 owned and 7,200 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 6, 2023, Yellow Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet that transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet, which offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; regional short-haul fleet that provides comparable truckload van service in the United States; and temperature controlled fleet, which offers truckload services for temperature sensitive products using temperature-controlled trailers. It transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, food and beverage products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and residential and commercial deliveries of large or heavy items using liftgate straight truck. As of December 31, 2022, the company had a fleet of 8,600 trucks, which included 8,305 company-operated, as well as 295 owned and operated by independent contractors;29,965 company-owned trailers that comprised dry vans, flatbeds, temperature-controlled, and other trailers. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

