Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $150.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s previous close.

YUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.60.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,397 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

