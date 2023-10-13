Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

In related news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after buying an additional 1,094,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,320,827,000 after buying an additional 318,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,904,000 after acquiring an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 2.5 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Free Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.