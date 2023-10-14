27,069 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.0 %

FHN opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

