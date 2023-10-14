4,800 Shares in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $2,035,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,697,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th.

In other Powell Industries news, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $974,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,442.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $955.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.86. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $91.29.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

