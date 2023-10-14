514 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $112.04 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $449.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

