A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,962,000 after buying an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,976,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

