AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Update

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the September 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 422,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get AAON alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AAON by 321.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AAON by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,384,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,098,000 after purchasing an additional 775,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AAON by 604.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 453,103 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the second quarter worth approximately $40,120,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AAON by 81.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 767,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after purchasing an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.85. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.09.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AAON will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAON

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.