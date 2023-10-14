Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCMGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ABCM opened at $22.61 on Friday. Abcam has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $25.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. SVB Securities cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. William Blair cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Abcam by 3,392.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,687,000 after buying an additional 16,960,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abcam by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,700,000 after buying an additional 9,191,222 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abcam by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,955,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,615,000 after buying an additional 203,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Abcam by 1,910.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after buying an additional 7,143,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Abcam by 12.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,503,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,145,000 after purchasing an additional 697,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

