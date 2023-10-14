Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 153,432 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 157,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 142,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,247,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLT opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.69. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.67.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.