abrdn Japan Investment Trust (LON:AJIT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $625.72

abrdn Japan Investment Trust plc (LON:AJIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 625.72 ($7.66) and traded as high as GBX 664.94 ($8.14). abrdn Japan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 664.94 ($8.14), with a volume of 0 shares.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Trading Up 13.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 625.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 619.74. The firm has a market cap of £82.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,955.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

abrdn Japan Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. abrdn Japan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,941.18%.

About abrdn Japan Investment Trust

Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

