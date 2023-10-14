ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Short Interest Update

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,932 shares of company stock worth $1,833,547. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after acquiring an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,446,000 after purchasing an additional 170,370 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after purchasing an additional 271,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.