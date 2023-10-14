Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 67,743 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,531 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,743 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $88,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $454.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $112.04 and a 12-month high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $545.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $561.45.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

