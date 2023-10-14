ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Position Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACNB were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ACNB by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ACNB by 29.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ACNB in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ACNB by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ACNB by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACNB in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $32.92 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $41.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $281.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACNB Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

