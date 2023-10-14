Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 15.5% in September

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the September 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Advent Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Advent Technologies by 47.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 178,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the second quarter worth $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Advent Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 364,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advent Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $9,277,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Advent Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADN opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.08. Advent Technologies has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,441.61% and a negative return on equity of 72.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advent Technologies will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

