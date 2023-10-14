Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Short Interest Update

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ADVM opened at $0.98 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

