AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Bank of America

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.91.

Shares of AES opened at $13.16 on Thursday. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy bought 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

