Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Agiliti by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agiliti news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $196,212.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 966,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $196,212.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 966,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,878,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 13,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $235,682.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,939 shares of company stock worth $1,143,181. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AGTI. TheStreet cut Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Agiliti from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Agiliti Stock Up 0.7 %

Agiliti stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.50. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.22 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

