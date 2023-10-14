AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) versus Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Financial Survey

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AGNC Investment and Kimco Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kimco Realty 0 4 4 0 2.50

Dividends

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus price target of $10.56, indicating a potential upside of 20.30%. Kimco Realty has a consensus price target of $22.10, indicating a potential upside of 29.32%. Given Kimco Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. AGNC Investment pays out -553.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimco Realty pays out 150.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGNC Investment and Kimco Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $1.59 billion 3.35 -$1.19 billion ($0.26) -33.77 Kimco Realty $1.76 billion 6.02 $125.98 million $0.61 28.02

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than AGNC Investment. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimco Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Kimco Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment 1.96% 29.59% 3.03% Kimco Realty 23.00% 4.15% 2.26%

Summary

Kimco Realty beats AGNC Investment on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.