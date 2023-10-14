Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 1,718 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,903,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,931,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of -579.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $56,477.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $56,477.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

