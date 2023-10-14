Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 46,218 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 612,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 512,475 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,929,963 shares in the company, valued at $44,287,634.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $669,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,287,634.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,779,963 shares in the company, valued at $51,442,605.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,650. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $5.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $314.08 million, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

(Free Report)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

