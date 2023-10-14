Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,550,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,019,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after buying an additional 93,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,893,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,677,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,742,000 after buying an additional 207,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

