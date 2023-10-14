Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 28,979 Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the first quarter valued at $7,467,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after buying an additional 56,586 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 410,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCYO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Cycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of PCYO stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $235.02 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.07.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.73% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $108,443.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,688.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $108,443.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,360,688.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $80,691.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Cycle

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

