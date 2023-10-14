Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 356.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.70. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

