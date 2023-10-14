Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 805,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 402,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Transactions at Suburban Propane Partners

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,593.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPH opened at $16.32 on Friday. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.53%.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

