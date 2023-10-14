Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 4,249 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $36.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.65.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $136,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 256,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,919,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $136,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,205 shares of company stock worth $1,469,734. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRIM. DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

