Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 744 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wix.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 39.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 58.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,982,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 388.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 44,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Wix.com Stock Performance

WIX stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.52 and a beta of 1.24. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $66.18 and a 52-week high of $102.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.24.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.