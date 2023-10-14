Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,083.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 92,905 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 211,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 114,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of SEM stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,089,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,286,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

