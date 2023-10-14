Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $93.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $78.59 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.13.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

