Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Nordstrom by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

Insider Activity at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $472,673.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

