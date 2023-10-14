Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 125,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RGR opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $962.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.