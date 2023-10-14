Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $334,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Comerica by 639.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Down 2.2 %

CMA opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Comerica Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

