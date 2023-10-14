Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $335,000 Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,164.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,501.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,171,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,356,900 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

