Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in eGain were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 81.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 388.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of eGain from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of eGain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of eGain stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.42 million, a PE ratio of 86.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. eGain Co. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. eGain had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

