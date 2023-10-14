Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $363,000 Position in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 4,630.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $18,210,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 2,045.8% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 612,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 584,157 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 96,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth about $5,026,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at F&G Annuities & Life

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.38 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,695 shares in the company, valued at $11,467,254.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

Further Reading

