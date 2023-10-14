Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $389,000 Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 115.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 26,407 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,920,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BSIG opened at $17.31 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $718.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.77%. The business had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

