Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Agilysys by 751.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Agilysys by 131.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agilysys by 370.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGYS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $70,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,145.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 154.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

