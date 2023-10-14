Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 105.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 121.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $137,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

