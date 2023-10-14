Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total value of $5,571,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,214,448.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total transaction of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,650 shares in the company, valued at $37,424,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,080 shares of company stock worth $36,533,916. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $422.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $481.42. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $576.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 16.47 and a current ratio of 16.47. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $10.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.81 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.83 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 47.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

